Granlund (upper body) won't be an option for Sunday's home matchup against the Flames, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Granlund has yet to play in a game following the Olympic break, as this will be his third consecutive absence. The left-shot forward's next opportunity to suit up will be in the first of a back-to-back set at home against Colorado on Tuesday. Granlund has registered 12 goals, 27 points, 78 shots and a minus-10 rating over 38 appearances this season.