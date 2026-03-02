default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Granlund (upper body) won't be an option for Sunday's home matchup against the Flames, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Granlund has yet to play in a game following the Olympic break, as this will be his third consecutive absence. The left-shot forward's next opportunity to suit up will be in the first of a back-to-back set at home against Colorado on Tuesday. Granlund has registered 12 goals, 27 points, 78 shots and a minus-10 rating over 38 appearances this season.

More News