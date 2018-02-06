Kerdiles was recalled by the Ducks on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Kerdiles has impressed with the team's AHL San Diego affiliate this season, lighting up opposing nets to the tune of eight goals and 11 assists over 23 contests. The team has enough healthy bodies to compose a lineup that doesn't include him, but it wouldn't be surprising if the 24-year-old gets an opportunity to play before he's returned to the minors.