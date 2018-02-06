Ducks' Nicolas Kerdiles: Ascends from AHL
Kerdiles was recalled by the Ducks on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Kerdiles has impressed with the team's AHL San Diego affiliate this season, lighting up opposing nets to the tune of eight goals and 11 assists over 23 contests. The team has enough healthy bodies to compose a lineup that doesn't include him, but it wouldn't be surprising if the 24-year-old gets an opportunity to play before he's returned to the minors.
More News
-
Ducks' Nicolas Kerdiles: Reassigned to minors•
-
Ducks' Nicolas Kerdiles: Promoted to big club•
-
Ducks' Nicolas Kerdiles: Placed on waivers Sunday•
-
Ducks' Nicolas Kerdiles: Practices with team for first time•
-
Ducks' Nicolas Kerdiles: Hampered by groin ailment•
-
Ducks' Nicolas Kerdiles: Inks one-year, two-way extension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...