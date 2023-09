Kerdiles passed away following a motorcycle accident Saturday, TSN reports. He was 29 years old.

The Ducks released the following statement Saturday: "We're heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."