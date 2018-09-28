Jets' Nicolas Kerdiles: Waived Friday
Kerdiles was placed on waivers by the Jets on Friday for the purpose of reassignment, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Kerdiles -- who joined the club in the offseason -- was a long shot for a spot on the 23-man roster, especially with the emergence of Kristian Vesalainen during training camp. The 24-year-old Kerdiles figures to spend the bulk of the year with the Moose, but could earn the occasional call-up.
