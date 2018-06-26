Kerdiles received a qualifying offer from the Ducks on Monday, NHL.com reports.

It appears that Kerdiles is well on his way to securing a stable NHL role after the Ducks took him in the second round (36th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He still must impress in training camp to make it happen, but the Texan flashed promise with AHL San Diego last season, registering 15 goals and 19 assists over 49 games. Keep an eye on his progress.