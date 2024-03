Zellweger registered an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Zellweger snapped a seven-game point drought with the assist. The 20-year-old has been over 20 minutes of ice time in six of 11 games in March, and he's also seeing fairly steady power-play time. The rookie blueliner has just three helpers over 15 contests, so his fantasy value remains limited in redraft formats, though his future is bright.