Husso stopped both shots he faced in relief of Lukas Dostal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Husso played the third period after Dostal gave up five goals in the middle frame. This was the first action of the year for Husso, and it'll serve as a tune-up with the 31-year-old likely to start over the weekend. The Ducks have a back-to-back upcoming, as they'll play in Winnipeg on Friday and then in Calgary on Saturday. Beyond that back-to-back, Husso is likely to resume serving in a backup role.