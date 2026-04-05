default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Husso will protect the home goal versus the Flames on Saturday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Husso is set to start the second half of a back-to-back set after Lukas Dostal was in the crease for Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues. Husso has allowed 12 goals over his last three games, but he's earned a 2-0-1 record in that span. The 31-year-old has a favorable matchup on hand, though the Ducks will need to snap out of their recent struggles to give him sufficient support.

More News