Husso will protect the home goal versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Husso will play for the first time since Jan. 26. The 31-year-old netminder is the Ducks' No. 2 now after Petr Mrazek (hip) underwent season-ending surgery during the Olympic break. Husso is 6-5-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 12 NHL games this season, so he'll be an option in fantasy only when he draws a good matchup.

