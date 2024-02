Coleman scored an empty-net goal on two shots, logged three hits and added 17 PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Coleman had a couple of run-ins with Mattias Janmark in the second period and then took a misconduct penalty late in the third. The goal was Coleman's second in three games, a sign he may be getting back to his level of performance from earlier in the campaign. He's at 23 tallies, 45 points, 134 shots on net, 90 hits, 59 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 58 outings overall.