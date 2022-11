Vladar will start Saturday's road game against Carolina, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will get the second half of Calgary's back-to-back after Jacob Markstrom played in Friday's loss to Washington. The former has a 1-3-1 record this season with a 2.77 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Carolina has a five-game winless skid going into Saturday's contest, including a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston on Friday.