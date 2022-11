Vladar will tend the twine at home versus Florida on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar is winless in his last five contests, sporting a 0-4-1 record despite a decent .910 save percentage. While Vladar will be featuring for the third time in four games, he should still be considered the No. 2 option behind Jacob Markstrom, especially if Vladar can't start putting together some victories.