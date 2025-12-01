Cooley stopped 16 of 17 shots in Sunday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Cooley put in a quality performance here, keeping the Flames in a game against a team that wasn't at its best Sunday. Nikolaj Ehlers' tally at 2:52 of overtime broke the deadlock, snapping Cooley's three-game winning streak. Through 10 appearances, Cooley has gone 3-2-2 with a 1.88 GAA and a .930 save percentage this season. This was the 28-year-old's second start in a row and his fourth start in the last six games. He's put in good efforts, and that should be enough for Cooley to claim at least a timeshare with Dustin Wolf until his fortunes fade. The Flames wrap up their road versus the Predators on Tuesday.