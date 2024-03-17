Wolf allowed two goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 5-2 home win against the Canadiens.

With the Flames up 3-0, the Canadiens could not get one by Wolf until the 23rd shot in the second period. He allowed one more goal but was able to stop both power-play shots and finished with a .947 save percentage. It was the fourth start in a row for Wolf, including three consecutive wins, since the injury to Jacob Markstrom. If Wolf continues to impress in his starts, he could push Dan Vladar for the backup goalie role, increasing his fantasy value.