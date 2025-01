Wolf is set to start on the road against Winnipeg on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf stopped 25 of 29 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Thursday. He's 15-7-2 with a 2.57 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 24 appearances in 2024-25. The Jets rank second in goals per game with 3.57.