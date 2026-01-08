Wolf will start in goal on the road versus the Bruins on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Wolf will start both halves of the Flames' back-to-back, as Devin Cooley is still working to get back to 100 percent after a recent illness. The 24-year-old Wolf stopped 32 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens, which was the third straight game in which he's allowed four goals. The Bruins have popped up on offense with 13 goals over their last three games.