Wolf was shipped down to AHL Calgary on Friday.

Wolf's services will no longer be needed by the Flames after the team also activated Dan Vladar (lower body) off injured reserve. The 22-year-old Wolf's current stint in the NHL ends on a sour note after he gave up six goals on 31 shots versus the Sharks on Thursday. Barring additional injuries, Wolf figures to spend the rest of the 2023/24 campaign in the minors.