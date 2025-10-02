Flames' Ivan Prosvetov: Waived for reassignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prosvetov was designated for waivers by the Flames on Thursday.
Prosvetov appears to have lost the training camp battle against Devin Cooley for the backup job in Calgary -- though the team could still flip the two netminders prior to Opening Night against the Oilers on Wednesday. With Dustin Wolf firmly cemented as the No. 1 option for the Flames, Prosvetov was unlikely to see significant starts to begin with.
