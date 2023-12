Markstrom is week-to-week with a fractured finger, the team announced Tuesday.

According to the team, Markstrom won't require surgery for his fractured finger but he still will be out of action for at least the next five contests. With the Swedish netminder on the shelf, the Flames have called up Dustin Wolf from the minors while Dan Vladar should see the bulk of the workload moving forward. Given his recovery timeline, Markstrom will likely be a candidate for injured reserve in the coming days.