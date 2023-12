Markstrom (finger) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

In a corresponding move, Matthew Coronato was brought up from AHL Calgary on Saturday. Markstrom is considered week-to-week after sustaining a fractured finger during a practice session Monday. He has posted a 6-8-2 record this season with a 2.94 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 16 appearances. Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf will compete for starts during Markstrom's absence.