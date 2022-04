Markstrom will start Thursday's game in Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

After clinching the divisional crown a week ago, Markstrom and the Flames will look to finish the regular season strong against a tough Wild squad that's 29-8-2 at home this season. Markstrom has won three games in a row and has posted a sparkling .922 save percentage and 2.21 GAA in a whopping 62 appearances in 2021-22.