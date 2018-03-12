Flames' Kris Versteeg: Practices fully

Versteeg (hip) donned a full-contact jersey while taking part in Monday's practice, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The veteran forward -- who last played a game Nov. 24 -- has been practicing with the team for almost two weeks in a non-contact capacity, so this news is a further indication of progress being made in his recovery. It remains to be seen what kind of player Versteeg will be upon returning, but his experience and hands will likely keep him in contention for spots on a power-play unit and one of the Flames' top-three lines. Look for the team to issue an additional update as Versteeg nears a return to the lineup.