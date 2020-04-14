Kris Versteeg: Announces retirement
Versteeg announced his retirement from professional hockey Tuesday.
Versteeg enjoyed a long, 12-year NHL career, totaling 149 goals and 358 points in 643 games. The 33-year-old winger is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning both with Chicago in 2010 and 2015, respectively. If he's interested in continuing to be involved with hockey in a professional capacity, it wouldn't be surprising to see Versteeg back in Chicago in a coaching or front office role in the future.
