Kris Versteeg: Bound for KHL
Versteeg will sign with Avangard Omsk of the KHL, Ryan Leslie of Sportsnet reports.
Versteeg played for seven NHL teams over 14 years of service time, amassing 149 goals and 209 assists through 643 games. He represented the Flames for parts of the last two seasons, but a hip injury ended his 2017-18 campaign prematurely. Now 32 years old, it's doubtful that he will eventually return to the North American stage.
