Andersson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Andersson had the secondary helper on Blake Coleman's goal early in the third period. With a point in each of the last two contests, Andersson is playing well to begin April after a moderately productive March. The 28-year-old defenseman has 30 points (nine on the power play), 150 shots on net, 184 blocks, 56 PIM and a minus-31 rating across 75 appearances.
