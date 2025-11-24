Andersson logged three assists, two shots on net and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Andersson's point streak is up to five games, a span in which he has earned two goals and eight assists. The 29-year-old defenseman's recent surge is encouraging, but he started the year quiet and will still need to regain fantasy managers' trust after a disappointing 2024-25. Through 24 contests this year, Andersson has five goals, 11 helpers, 54 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating while playing in a top-four role.