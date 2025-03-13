Andersson posted an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Andersson had been held off the scoresheet for nine straight games entering Wednesday. He ended the slump by springing Nazem Kadri with a long-range pass on the goal that tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. Andersson has been prone to some lengthy droughts this season, and it doesn't help that the Flames have a weak offense. The 28-year-old blueliner is at eight goals, 14 assists, 124 shots on net, 157 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 64 outings.