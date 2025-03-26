Andersson scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Andersson tallied at 15:49 of the third period, briefly giving the Flames a 3-2 lead. The Kraken answered before the end of the game, so Andersson didn't get to be the hero Tuesday. The 28-year-old defenseman has turned up the offense with two goals and five assists over his last seven contests. He is one of 16 blueliners in the league with at least 10 goals this year, but he has the fewest points (28) among that group. He's added 137 shots on net, 167 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a minus-26 rating over 70 appearances in a season full of mixed results.