Andersson logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Andersson set up Yegor Sharangovich's empty-netter to seal this critical win that keeps the Flames in a viable spot in the playoff race. The helper ended a four-game slide for Andersson, who went minus-5 in that stretch. He's had a tough year with defensive assignments, and he hasn't made up for it with offense. He's at 31 points, a minus-37 rating, 162 shots on net, 194 blocked shots and 60 PIM over 80 appearances.