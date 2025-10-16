Andersson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Andersson got the Flames on the board at 8:37 of the first period, but it was their only goal of the game. The 28-year-old blueliner is still seeing power-play time on the second unit, which also features rookie defenseman Zayne Parekh. The goal was Andersson's first point in five games to go with a 10 shots on net, six blocked shots, two hits and minus-1 rating. He was limited to 31 points over 81 appearances in 2024-25, his lowest total in four years, and he's not trending toward a bounce-back campaign early in 2025-26.