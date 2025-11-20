Andersson scored a goal on three shots on net and added two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The veteran blueliner opened the scoring early in the first period before helping to set up tallies by Mikael Backlund and Joel Farabee in the third. Andersson is likely to be on the move before the trade deadline, and while that cloud hanging over him may have contributed to his sluggish start to the season, he's found a groove in November with three goals and eight points in the last eight games.