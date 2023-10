Andersson will appeal his four-game suspension for charging Columbus' Patrik Laine (upper body) on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Andersson's appeal will be heard by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who will have the final say on the matter. For an independent arbitrator to be involved in an appeal, the suspension needs to be for at least six games. Andersson won't be eligible to play in Sunday's contest against Detroit.