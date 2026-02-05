Whitecloud logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Whitecloud has earned three helpers over seven outings with the Flames. He's immediately stepped into a top-four role, though the increase in ice time hasn't made much of a difference for his offense. For the season, the 29-year-old blueliner is at 10 points, 46 shots on net, 86 hits, 76 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 55 appearances between Calgary and Vegas.