Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Exits early Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whitecloud (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Whitecloud took a puck up high in the second period and couldn't finish the contest. He'll be questionable to play in the Flames' regular-season finale versus the Kings on Thursday. The team is also missing Kevin Bahl (lower body) and Jake Bean (undisclosed) on the blue line, so a roster move might be in order if none of the injured defensemen can return.
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