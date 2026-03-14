default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Whitecloud (upper body) will return to the lineup against the Islanders on Saturday.

Following a three-game absence, Whitecloud is poised to occupy a top-four role and should see time on the penalty kill. He has earned four assists, 17 shots on goal, 28 blocked shots and 25 hits in 14 games with Calgary since being acquired from Vegas on Jan. 18.

More News