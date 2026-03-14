Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whitecloud (upper body) will return to the lineup against the Islanders on Saturday.
Following a three-game absence, Whitecloud is poised to occupy a top-four role and should see time on the penalty kill. He has earned four assists, 17 shots on goal, 28 blocked shots and 25 hits in 14 games with Calgary since being acquired from Vegas on Jan. 18.
More News
-
Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Not traveling with team•
-
Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Hurt in Saturday's game•
-
Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Bags two apples•
-
Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Earns first assist with new team•
-
Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Heading to Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Lights lamp in blowout win•