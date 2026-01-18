Whitecloud, Abram Wiebe, a 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 second-round pick were traded to the Flames from the Golden Knights on Sunday in exchange for Rasmus Andersson, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Whitecloud had been with the Golden Knights since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but he'll be on the move ahead of the Olympic break in early February. The 29-year-old has recorded two goals, five assists, 73 hits, 63 blocked shots and 20 PIM while averaging 18:46 of ice time over 47 appearances with Vegas this year, and he should have an opportunity to carve out a prominent role with the Flames over the second half of the season.