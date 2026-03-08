Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Hurt in Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whitecloud (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Whitecloud took an awkward fall late in the first period and was unable to return. The 29-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day for now. The Flames begin a five-game road trip Monday versus the Capitals, so Whitecloud's status should be updated prior to the team heading on the road.
More News
-
Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Bags two apples•
-
Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Earns first assist with new team•
-
Flames' Zach Whitecloud: Heading to Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Lights lamp in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Opens scoring in win•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Deals assist Saturday•