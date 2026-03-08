default-cbs-image
Whitecloud (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.

Whitecloud took an awkward fall late in the first period and was unable to return. The 29-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day for now. The Flames begin a five-game road trip Monday versus the Capitals, so Whitecloud's status should be updated prior to the team heading on the road.

