Flyers' Cam Talbot: Not available until Thursday
Talbot is still dealing with visa issues and won't be available to play with the Flyers until Thursday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Carter Hart has had to carry an extra workload because of Talbot's visa issues, and because Brian Elliott has been hurt. Talbot will be the primary backup whenever he's cleared to go.
