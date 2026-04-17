Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Back at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dvorak (undisclosed) returned to practice Friday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Dvorak sat out the final game of the regular season Tuesday. The 30-year-old had his best season in his 10-year NHL career, picking up 51 points in 80 contests in 2025-26. He is slated to center the second line, between Travis Konecny and Porter Martone when the Flyers take on the Penguins in Game 1 on Saturday.
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