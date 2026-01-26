Vladar (lower body) participated in Monday's morning skate and is nearing a return to the lineup, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Vladar will miss his sixth straight game when the Flyers host the Islanders on Monday, but he probably could have served as Samuel Ersson's backup. However, Philadelphia will give the 28-year-old Vladar some additional time to recover before activating him from injured reserve. He has posted a 16-7-4 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 28 appearances this season.