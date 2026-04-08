Vladar turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

A Cody Glass tally midway through the first period ruined any thoughts of a shutout, but Vladar delivered another strong effort as he picked up his third straight win and 27th of the season, nearly doubling his prior career high. If the Flyers are going to hang onto a playoff spot, The 28-year-old netminder will need to stay in top form -- over his last 10 starts, Vladar has gone 7-2-1 with a dazzling 1.98 GAA and .919 save percentage.