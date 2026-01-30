Vladar stopped all six shots he faced after replacing Samuel Ersson (lower body) to begin the third period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Vladar had just returned from his own lower-body injury Wednesday, but he was forced into action in back-to-back games when Ersson wasn't able to answer the bell for the final period. Vladar was set to handle No. 1 duties anyway, and he sports a 16-8-4 record with a 2.49 GAA and .904 save percentage on the season, but he could see even more work than expected if Ersson misses significant time. Aleksei Kolosov will likely be summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley to back up Vladar while Ersson is on the shelf.