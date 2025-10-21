Vladar made 21 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

The only two pucks to get past Vladar came on a deflected point shot and a Seattle power play. The 28-year-old netminder is staking an early claim to the top job in the Philly crease -- he has yet to allow more than two goals in a start this season, winning three straight games and Vladar has posted a 1.75 GAA, .929 save percentage and 3-1-0 record through four outings.