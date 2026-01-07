Deslauriers was scratched for the seventh consecutive game in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Deslauriers has been in a part-time role all season, but the 34-year-old hasn't done anything with his playing time. At the halfway mark of the Flyers' season, he has zero points, seven shots on net, 24 PIM, 56 hits and a minus-3 rating over 16 appearances. Carl Grundstrom has been more effective on the fourth line, and there's even less room for a one-dimensional player like Deslauriers now that the Flyers are giving Denver Barkey a look with the big club.