Cates logged two assists in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Cates set up both of Travis Konecny's third-period tallies. The pair of assists snapped a four-game point drought for Cates, who hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old is up to eight goals, 16 helpers, 65 shots on net, 74 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 56 outings, playing mainly in a top-six role.