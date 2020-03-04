Myers has one goal and two points with a plus-3 rating and 23 shots on net in the last 11 games.

The production is a little sparse for Myers lately, but he's getting plenty of shots on goal. That may simply be because he seems to be experiencing a bit of a relapse in shooting percentage, Through his first 36 games, he was scoring at an unsustainable 5.9 percent. Myers has actually scored only one goal since Nov. 13. He has four goals and 16 points with a plus-16 rating and 28 PIM and 74 shots in 47 games this season.