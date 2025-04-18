Myers scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

It was Myers' second goal of the season in his 36th game. He took a cross-ice pass at the top of the right circle and danced around multiple opponents before wiring the puck between Cam Talbot's pads from the bottom of the circle. He looked like a real goal scorer, but Myers will be hard-pressed to see regular ice time in the postseason. He has two goals, three assists, 76 hits and 42 blocks.