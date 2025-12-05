Myers notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The assist was Myers' first point of the season. He was scratched for six of seven games between Nov. 13-28, but he's since played in three straight contests. In addition to the helper, Myers has 14 shots on net, 15 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 13 appearances. He'll likely compete with Dakota Mermis for playing time while Brandon Carlo (lower body) and Chris Tanev (upper body) remain out.