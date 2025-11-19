Myers was scratched for Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Myers began the year in the press box, but multiple injuries on Toronto's blue line opened up a spot for him. However, the team's waiver claim for Troy Stecher on Saturday looks like it will cost Myers a spot, even with both of Chris Tanev (upper body) and Brandon Carlo (lower body) still ailing. Myers has played in 10 of the Maple Leafs' 20 games, racking up 13 shots on net, 10 hits, 12 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-7 rating while failing to record a point so far.