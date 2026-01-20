Ersson turned aside 24 of 25 shots on net in Monday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Ersson earned his first win since Dec. 23 in an effort where he made multiple key saves en route to the road victory. With the win, the 26-year-old goalie is up to a 7-8-4 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .860 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. While the 2025-26 season has been the worst of his four at the NHL level, this start was encouraging, and he's in line for more opportunities with Dan Vladar (lower body) on injured reserve. Another 20-plus win season might be off the table for Ersson, but Monday's win could spark a decent stretch of play for him, making him an intriguing streaming option in fantasy for the time being. With current backup Aleksei Kolosov struggling, Ersson could be in line to draw an appearance in his fifth straight game during Wednesday's road matchup in Utah.